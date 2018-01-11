By Jeff Todd

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly all of Colorado is now abnormally dry or worse on the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“This isn’t unprecedented but it’s certainly on the low end of the distribution. It looks somewhat similar to what we saw in the 2002 and 2012 type drought years,” said Peter Goble with the Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University.

A majority of southwestern Colorado is now in the classified as severe drought.

“This is largely based off of a concerningly low snow year in the western portion of Colorado,” Goble said. Adding that there is only a five percent chance the mountains in the San Juan Mountains reaches average or normal amounts.

Water managers say despite the lacking snowpack Colorado’s reservoirs are at or above average.

But many are looking toward the end of the winter and hoping for precipitation packed storms.

“If you look especially at the eight to 14 day timeframe, the things aren’t necessarily lining up to get worse. They’re also not lining up to fix all the problems. Our primary focus will be snow just because as that snow melts out in the spring it recharges our springs and reservoirs and our soils,” Goble said.

