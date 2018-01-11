By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans experienced several weather records in 2017, many of which involved daily record highs.
In fact when you take all of Colorado’s climate stations and average them together 2017 ended up being the third warmest in 123 years of tracking temperatures. It was also the third warmest on record for the United States.
Colorado’s average temperature in 2017 was 47.9°F, which was 2.2°F warmer than the 30-year average and 3.3°F warmer than the 20th century average.
Click here for a full report from NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information.
