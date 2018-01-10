Filed Under:CU Cancer Center, Local TV, Lung Cancer Colorado Fund, Matt Arensdorf, Team Draft

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – A young father from Denver with advanced lung cancer is pumped to be going to the Super Bowl!

lung cancer super bowl 5pkg transfer frame 185 Lung Cancer Survivor Raises Thousands for Research, Wins Super Bowl Trip

Matt Arensdorf (credit: CBS)

He won the trip after raising nearly $50,000 to fund lung cancer research in Colorado.

Matt Arensdorf and his wife, Jen, raised that money in just two months. It will help advance the treatment of lung cancer and it is an investment in Arensdorf’s future.

In early 2016, life was good for Arensdorf.

lung cancer super bowl 5pkg transfer frame 425 Lung Cancer Survivor Raises Thousands for Research, Wins Super Bowl Trip

(credit: Arensdorf family)

“32 years old, 3 month old baby, everything was perfect, really,” he told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Then Arensdorf noticed vision problems. Tests showed tumors in his brain.

lung cancer super bowl 5pkg transfer frame 785 Lung Cancer Survivor Raises Thousands for Research, Wins Super Bowl Trip

(credit: Arensdorf family)

“Everything kind of comes crashing to a halt,” he said.

It was cancer that started in the nonsmoker’s lungs — stage 4.

“Anybody with lungs can get lung cancer,” said Arensdorf.

lung cancer super bowl 5pkg transfer frame 335 Lung Cancer Survivor Raises Thousands for Research, Wins Super Bowl Trip

(credit: Arensdorf family)

At the University of Colorado Cancer Center, he has had radiation, brain surgery, and two targeted therapies. His cancer isn’t curable, but he is a two-year survivor.

“It’s the research and the new drugs that are keeping me going,” Arensdorf said.

He and his wife, Jen, are helping. The two teamed up with former NFL linebacker, Chris Draft.

lung cancer super bowl 5pkg transfer frame 1625 Lung Cancer Survivor Raises Thousands for Research, Wins Super Bowl Trip

CBS4’s Kathy Walsh interviews Chris Draft. (credit: CBS)

“My wife, Keasha, was 37 years old,” said Draft.

Keasha was 37 when she died of lung cancer. Now, Draft holds a Super Bowl challenge. Lung cancer survivors raise funds for research.

lung cancer super bowl 5pkg transfer frame 1440 Lung Cancer Survivor Raises Thousands for Research, Wins Super Bowl Trip

(credit: Chris Draft)

“With more research, we’re going to save more lives,” said Draft.

The Arensdorfs raised nearly $50,000 for the Lung Cancer Colorado Fund. They scored a trip to the Super Bowl but, most importantly, they tackled the development of future treatments.

lung cancer super bowl 5pkg transfer frame 995 Lung Cancer Survivor Raises Thousands for Research, Wins Super Bowl Trip

(credit: Arensdorf family)

“We know that money’s going to have an impact and we need an impact,” said Jen. “His (Matt’s) future’s dependent on it.”

Draft formed Team Draft and kicked off his challenge 4 years ago, raising $20,000. This year, the tally is $123,000 and growing.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

