DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released more images from the New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one deputy.
Officials say the gunman, Matthew Riehl, had 15 weapons in his possession. They say he used three of those firearms in the shooting at his Copper Canyon apartment in Highlands Ranch.
The images show a shotgun, an M-4 rifle and a Glock handgun.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office released edited body camera video from the shooting.
Sheriff Tony Spurlock did so in hopes of answering the question, “What happened?”
The department received permission and support of the family of Deputy Zack Parrish who died, as well as those of the four officers who were injured.