DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released more images from the New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one deputy.

gunmans weapons from dougcoso3 e1515538079225 Images Of Weapons Used In Douglas County Shooting Released

Weapons used by the gunman in the Copper Canyon shooting. (credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say the gunman, Matthew Riehl, had 15 weapons in his possession. They say he used three of those firearms in the shooting at his Copper Canyon apartment in Highlands Ranch.

The images show a shotgun, an M-4 rifle and a Glock handgun.

gunmans weapons from dougcoso2 e1515538071342 Images Of Weapons Used In Douglas County Shooting Released

(credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday, the sheriff’s office released edited body camera video from the shooting.

bodycam video Images Of Weapons Used In Douglas County Shooting Released

(credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

Sheriff Tony Spurlock did so in hopes of answering the question, “What happened?”

gunmans weapons from dougcoso1 e1515538062139 Images Of Weapons Used In Douglas County Shooting Released

(credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

The department received permission and support of the family of Deputy Zack Parrish who died, as well as those of the four officers who were injured.

