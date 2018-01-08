COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive end Zach Kerr. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
(credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released body camera video from the deputies who responded to the scene where a deputy was killed on New Year’s Eve.

copper canyon ois pelle 5pkg transfer frame 2103 Deputy Shooting Bodycam Video Released To Show What Happened

(credit: CBS)

Deputy Zackari Parish died inside Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch when responding to a call.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock released the video in hopes of answering the question, “What happened?”

The department did so with the permission and support of the Parrish family as well as those of the four officers who were injured.

zack parrish Deputy Shooting Bodycam Video Released To Show What Happened

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

The body camera video is from the officers directly involved in the shooting. It helps show the compassion officers gave to the gunman and shows the attempts to rescue Parrish. Included is audio of the shots that were fired by the gunman and the yells of the officers in the line of fire. It also shows deputies rendering aid to one another.

WARNING: The following video released on Monday by the Douglas County Sheriff might be disturbing to some viewers.
 

