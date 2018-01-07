Filed Under:First Gold Inn, Limon, Limon Fire Department, Lincoln County, Local TV

By Dillon Thomas

LIMON, Colo. (CBS4) – Seven area fire departments responded to a motel fire in Limon Saturday morning, which was described as the city’s largest fire ever.

dillon limon fire 2 Limons Biggest Fire Ever Engulfs Frequented Inn

Fire at the First Gold Inn in Limon. (credit: Limon Fire Department)

The fire engulfed more than two-thirds of the First Gold Inn. The fire burned for nearly 24 hours.

dillon limon fire 3 Limons Biggest Fire Ever Engulfs Frequented Inn

(credit: Limon Fire Department)

Michael Villegas told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas he was the first person to call 911, reporting the blaze. He was across the street at work, when he thought the field behind the building was on fire.

dillon limon fire 1 Limons Biggest Fire Ever Engulfs Frequented Inn

(credit: Limon Fire Department)

“I saw fire about three, or four, feet going up from the roof,” Villegas said.

By the time the Limon Fire Department arrived on scene, the fire had grown out of control.

limon hotel fire 10pkg transfer frame 1114 Limons Biggest Fire Ever Engulfs Frequented Inn

(credit: CBS)

“Flames were spreading through the trusses, and we’re moving their way down the hall corridor,” said Tara Christie, Limon’s assistant fire chief.

“It was devastating. The flames were 40 to 50 feet high,” Villegas said.

limon hotel fire 10pkg transfer frame 1234 Limons Biggest Fire Ever Engulfs Frequented Inn

(credit: CBS)

The popular inn had a slow night, which may have been a good thing. Nobody was injured in the blaze.

“There were very few people here at the time. We are very fortunate,” Christie said.

Christie said the blaze likely originated in the center of the “U” shaped building and spread.

“Think about all the furniture, and mattresses. All the bedding, chairs, all that is combustible and doesn’t take that long for fire to get going,” Christie said.

limon hotel fire 10pkg transfer frame 1659 Limons Biggest Fire Ever Engulfs Frequented Inn

(credit: CBS)

Crews remained on scene throughout the day, Saturday, monitoring hot spots. Flames were seen heading into the night, in pockets of the collapsed building.

The fire grew so large and hot trashcans away from the building melted.

“We did what we could with what we had. We put our best effort to it,” Christie said.

Investigators have not determined a cause for the fire.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch