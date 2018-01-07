Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Skiers are rejoicing today in Colorado’s high country after a quick and much needed snowfall. Most of Colorado’s ski resorts saw anywhere between 4 and 8 inches of new snow with nearly a foot at Crested Butte!

Denver and portions of the eastern plains saw a few light rain showers and some places even picked up a dusting of snow between midnight and 6am.

We’ll enjoy sunny to mostly sunny skies through Monday across Colorado along with very mild temperatures for early January. Then changes will start to arrive on Tuesday.

ds8wkg1u0aasmyv Latest Forecast: Rapid Clearing Ahead Of Bigger Storm This Week

A new storm moving into southern California will bring snow back into the high country by Tuesday along with the chance for some rain and snow in Denver by Wednesday.

Southern track storms are some of the toughest to forecast because small deviations in the path can spell big changes to a forecast.

Stay tuned!

5day Latest Forecast: Rapid Clearing Ahead Of Bigger Storm This Week

snowpack Latest Forecast: Rapid Clearing Ahead Of Bigger Storm This Week

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch