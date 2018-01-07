By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Skiers are rejoicing today in Colorado’s high country after a quick and much needed snowfall. Most of Colorado’s ski resorts saw anywhere between 4 and 8 inches of new snow with nearly a foot at Crested Butte!
Denver and portions of the eastern plains saw a few light rain showers and some places even picked up a dusting of snow between midnight and 6am.
We’ll enjoy sunny to mostly sunny skies through Monday across Colorado along with very mild temperatures for early January. Then changes will start to arrive on Tuesday.
A new storm moving into southern California will bring snow back into the high country by Tuesday along with the chance for some rain and snow in Denver by Wednesday.
Southern track storms are some of the toughest to forecast because small deviations in the path can spell big changes to a forecast.
Stay tuned!
