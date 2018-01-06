DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning travelers to prepare for difficult conditions in the high country beginning Saturday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Colorado’s high corridor, including the Interstate 70 corridor.

“While many residents and state visitors have headed up to our mountains and resorts to enjoy a day of skiing,” said CDOT’s Director of Highway Maintenance Kyle Lester, “we strongly advise them to watch the weather and think about getting back to their homes before the storm intensifies and creates treacherous driving conditions.”

According to the meteorologists in CBS4’s Weather Center, the fast-moving system “will produce inches of snow, not feet, but it will still be enough to potentially create some travel problems.”

In a news release, CDOT said “motorists are reminded to be prepared for the enforcement of chain laws and the possibility of safety closures.”

The Traction Law and Passenger Vehicle Chain Law, too, will be implemented by CDOT if conditions require it.

“Without proper equipment, you can be fined $130,” CDOT release states. “If your vehicle blocks the roadway, you could be fined more than $650.”

The storm will likely start building at 6 p.m. Most of the state is expected to enjoy sunny skies by noon Sunday.