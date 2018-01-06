By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The first widespread mountain snow since Christmas will impact the high country over the next 24 hours. Most of the snow is expected to fall tonight.
This storm will produce inches of snow, not feet, but it will still be enough to potentially create some travel problems so the National Weather
Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through early Sunday.
Denver, the foothills, urban corridor and the plains will mostly stay dry but a few quick passing rain or snow showers will be possible tonight or early tomorrow.
This is a fast moving storm with most of the state back to partly sunny skies by noon on Sunday. It will be mild Monday and Tuesday ahead of a new storm set to arrive
by Wednesday.
