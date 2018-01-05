DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state joined the funeral procession for Deputy Zackari Parrish on Friday morning.

Deputy Parrish was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

The motorcade and family procession began at at 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 25 at Plum Creek Parkway and made its way to Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch.

The procession caused rolling closures along the route.

Citizens and first responders from across the state lined the route of the procession to pay tribute to Deputy Parrish.

Words cannot describe the support you can see and feel for the Parrish family and all of law enforcement on Lincoln Avenue right now. Thousands of patrol cars from all over Colorado – from Aspen and Glendwood Springs to Gunnison County and Dillon – are part of today's procession. pic.twitter.com/BRD171ToaT — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) January 5, 2018

The procession arrived at the church at about 9:30 a.m.

The procession pulls into the church #RememberParrish https://t.co/SC3H0nYmCu — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) January 5, 2018

The hearse was greeted by an honor guard a sea of people in blue and black, waiting to enter the church.

The funeral, which begins at 11 a.m., was scheduled to last two and a half hours.