DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state joined the funeral procession for Deputy Zackari Parrish on Friday morning.

Deputy Parrish was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

zack parrish Hundreds Of First Responders Join Funeral Procession For Fallen Deputy

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

The motorcade and family procession began at at 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 25 at Plum Creek Parkway and made its way to Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch.funeral closures 5pkg frame 517 Hundreds Of First Responders Join Funeral Procession For Fallen Deputy

The procession caused rolling closures along the route.

parrish procession 6 Hundreds Of First Responders Join Funeral Procession For Fallen Deputy

(credit: CBS4)

Citizens and first responders from across the state lined the route of the procession to pay tribute to Deputy Parrish.

The procession arrived at the church at about 9:30 a.m.

The hearse was greeted by an honor guard a sea of people in blue and black, waiting to enter the church.

parrish funeral church crowd 3 Hundreds Of First Responders Join Funeral Procession For Fallen Deputy

(credit: CBS4)

The funeral, which begins at 11 a.m., was scheduled to last two and a half hours.

