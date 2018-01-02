DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Memorial services for fallen Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish will be Friday morning.
Parrish, 29, was killed in the Sunday morning shooting when Matthew Riehl fired more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff’s deputies.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s roommate allowed deputies inside the apartment at a complex in Highlands Ranch. Four other law enforcement officers and two civilians were wounded. It ended after SWAT officers entered and shot and killed Riehl in a shootout.
The memorial service for Parrish will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch.
Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office officials say flowers can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday.
There is no public visitation or reception for Deputy Parrish. Donations are being accepted at the Highlands Ranch substation.
No baked goods will be received, and the church has requested the public please refrain from calling them.