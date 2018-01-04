By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has scrapped Obama administration guidelines on prosecution of marijuana-related cases.

He is now leaving it up to each individual attorney general.

That is likely to mean no change in Colorado to past practices of going after drug cartels and other serious crimes rather than dispensaries, grows, and use legalized under state law.

There was no panic at Tru Cannabis next to Mile High Stadium.

“I think it’s better than popping pills all day,” one female buyer told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

Bruce Nassau, who is the board chairman of the Marijuana Industry Group in Colorado, expects maybe a slowdown in marijuana business growth elsewhere, but not a shut down here.

“I think the State of Colorado and others have proven we do not have rioting in the streets. The cartels have not taken over,” he said.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney for Colorado Bob Troyer indicates no significant change, saying “Prosecuting those who create the greatest safety threats to our communities around the state.”

Gov. John Hickenlooper did not seem overly concerned.

“They are not going to take away resources from higher magnitude crimes to address some pot dispensary on South Broadway,” he told reporters at a news conference.

Nevertheless, marijuana, while legal under state of Colorado law, remains in the same class as heroin under federal law.

One woman buying pot asked CBS4, “How many people have died from marijuana versus how many people die every single day from heroin.”

Colorado U.S. Senator Cory Gardner, a Republican, tweeted:

This reported action directly contradicts what Attorney General Sessions told me prior to his confirmation. With no prior notice to Congress, the Justice Department has trampled on the will of the voters in CO and other states. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 4, 2018

Troyer issued the following statement regarding marijuana prosecutions:

“Today the Attorney General rescinded the Cole Memo on marijuana prosecutions, and directed that federal marijuana prosecution decisions be governed by the same principles that have long governed all of our prosecution decisions. The United States Attorney’s Office in Colorado has already been guided by these principles in marijuana prosecutions — focusing in particular on identifying and prosecuting those who create the greatest safety threats to our communities around the state. We will, consistent with the Attorney General’s latest guidance, continue to take this approach in all of our work with our law enforcement partners throughout Colorado.”

