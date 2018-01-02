Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Local TV, Mile High Stadium, Mile High Stadium Naming Rights, Sports Authority

DENVER (CBS4)– Sports Authority will be removed from Mile High Stadium as the Denver Broncos continue to search for a buyer of the naming rights.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said that the team will take down the signage within the next 10 days.

gettyimages 506624154 master Sports Authority To Be Removed From Mile High Stadium

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 24: Fans walk outside the stadium prior to the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 24, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

“The name needs to remain in place for a while because we have some placeholder events both inside the building and in the bowl itself with some concerts and stuff,” said Ellis.

After former sponsor Sports Authority declared bankruptcy in 2016, the Broncos paid $3.6 million to take over the contract in hopes of selling the rights for a longer, more lucrative deal.

Ellis said that he hopes to have a new name on the stadium by the start of the season this fall. He also confirmed that the Broncos are staying put in Denver.

