DENVER (CBS4)– Sports Authority will be removed from Mile High Stadium as the Denver Broncos continue to search for a buyer of the naming rights.
At Tuesday’s news conference, Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis said that the team will take down the signage within the next 10 days.
“The name needs to remain in place for a while because we have some placeholder events both inside the building and in the bowl itself with some concerts and stuff,” said Ellis.
After former sponsor Sports Authority declared bankruptcy in 2016, the Broncos paid $3.6 million to take over the contract in hopes of selling the rights for a longer, more lucrative deal.
Ellis said that he hopes to have a new name on the stadium by the start of the season this fall. He also confirmed that the Broncos are staying put in Denver.