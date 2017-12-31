By Dillon Thomas

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and the Broomfield Police Department, have teamed up to investigate the disappearance of 19-year-old Natalie Bollinger. Bollinger went missing on Thursday, Dec. 28.

On Friday, a body was located on the property of McIntosh Dairy in Adams County.

Though police, and the sheriff’s office, could not release the identity of the deceased, Bollinger’s father told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas it was his daughter’s body that was found.

Deputies, and police officers, confirmed they were working together to investigate the disappearance. The sheriff’s office said they were investigating if the deceased individual had a connection to the other investigation.

Two weeks before her disappearance Natalie took to Facebook, claiming a man she once helped had been harassing her.

Bollinger claimed Shawn Schwartz drove across the county to see her, and “slept behind her work for weeks.”

She wrote about her repeated attempts to distance herself from Schwartz, after he allegedly threatened to kill himself in front of her.

Schwartz took to Facebook himself, addressing Bollinger’s disappearance.

“The Broomfield Police Department just got ahold of me,” Schwartz said in a Facebook Live post.

Broomfield Police told CBS4 they interviewed Schwartz about Natalie’s disappearance. However, they stopped short of saying if he was a suspect, or cleared, in her disappearance.

Schwartz claimed, in his video, that he was not involved in the disappearance, though Bollinger’s family members felt otherwise.

Like others who know Bollinger, Schwartz posted on Facebook, asking anyone with information to contact police.

“Please help find her. Please,” Schwartz said in a video.

Without a positive identification on the body found at McIntosh Dairy, the Broomfield Police Department said their investigation continues.

