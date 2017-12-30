Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Today’s weather story involves a lesson in physics.

Seasonal air for late December is flowing into the state from the west and coming down the Rockies which is why the day started so much warmer in the foothills than it did in Denver.

Meanwhile, at the same time … much colder air is moving into Colorado from the east. This sets up an inversion as seen in the picture below.

capture6 Latest Forecast: Varied Temps Today Ahead Of Cold New Years Eve

Since the cold air is shallow, dense and heavy (less than 2,000 feet thick) as it flows in from the east it stops at the foothills because it can’t rise up in elevation.

The result is a crazy line with a wide temperature contrast right along the foothills and Interstate 25.

Because of this temps will be all over today and could vary as much as 10 to 20 degrees over a short distance. The higher you climb the warmer it will be and the lower you go the colder.

I’m going to shoot right in the middle and say highs around 40 in Denver but again, some will never get out of the 20s today and others could hit 50! It’s all because of this crazy inversion and the battle of two different air masses along I-25.

Tonight a deeper batch of cold air will move in and it should keep us locked in the deep freeze all day tomorrow with highs only in the 20s. Patchy fog and flurries are possible tonight and Sunday.

5day Latest Forecast: Varied Temps Today Ahead Of Cold New Years Eve

snowpack Latest Forecast: Varied Temps Today Ahead Of Cold New Years Eve

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

