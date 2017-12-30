By Joel Hillan

DENVER — A man says he had his bike stolen on Wednesday. Not from a garage or a bike rack, but from a hospital.

When he posted about it on Facebook, he quickly realized he wasn’t the only one duped.

In fact, he was one of three separate victims, all with similar stories about the man who responded to their ad on Craigslist for a bike.

Even though each of these incidents is spaced over the last 18 months, his ‘M-O’ was the same. He had one victim meet him at Denver Heath, the other at Swedish and with the other he came to the victim’s apartment complex where surveillance video captured the exchange.

You can see him looking the part, wearing scrubs. He takes his time, methodically looking over the bike. He asks to take it for a test ride, no rush, no red flags.

Then, he’s casually turns a corner and is gone.

“He was just so far down the road already, he was just full sprint,” said Jeremiah Hueske, recounting the story.

Facebook would connect the three victims who each thought they were the only ones.

Now they hope they can prevent others from making the same mistake and hope this man will be brought to justice so it doesn’t happen again.

“It’s a sad time where we have to look at everybody and wonder if we can trust them,” said Billy Finlay

James Worley cautioned, “Just be as skeptical as you can until the transaction is over.”

Because of the value of each of the stolen bikes, the suspect will likely face felony charges.

