Filed Under:Arson, Boulder County, Jeffrey Shaw, Local TV, Longmont, Longmont Police

By Dillon Thomas

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Six months after several vehicles were set on fire near downtown Longmont, police believe they have arrested the man who did it.

Jeffrey Shaw, 36, has been arrested and charged in connection with the arson cases that left the community baffled for months. He faces seven counts of second-degree arson.

jeffrey shaw longmont Police Arrest Man Accused Of Setting Fire To 7 Cars

Jeffrey Shaw (credit: Longmont Police)

“Since that time, our police detectives and fire detectives have been working together,” said Longmont Police Commander Joel Post. “Car arsons like this are random. It was quite disturbing to the citizens.”

arson 21 Police Arrest Man Accused Of Setting Fire To 7 Cars

(credit: Longmont Police)

Shaw went undiscovered after the fires until he was arrested in a different city.

“Shortly after, he was arrested on another crime,” Post said. “Shaw has been within the Department of Corrections since.”

longmont car arson 5vomap frame 954 Police Arrest Man Accused Of Setting Fire To 7 Cars

(credit: CBS)

All the fires were set within a week.

Police could not release details about what lead them to Shaw as their suspect.

“It’s nice to have an arrest made in this case,” Post said.

longmont arson possible suspect from lgmt pd Police Arrest Man Accused Of Setting Fire To 7 Cars

Police want to talk to the person who was seen walking from an area with several burning cars in Longmont. (credit: Longmont Police)

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

