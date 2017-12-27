By Dillon Thomas

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Six months after several vehicles were set on fire near downtown Longmont, police believe they have arrested the man who did it.

Jeffrey Shaw, 36, has been arrested and charged in connection with the arson cases that left the community baffled for months. He faces seven counts of second-degree arson.

“Since that time, our police detectives and fire detectives have been working together,” said Longmont Police Commander Joel Post. “Car arsons like this are random. It was quite disturbing to the citizens.”

Shaw went undiscovered after the fires until he was arrested in a different city.

“Shortly after, he was arrested on another crime,” Post said. “Shaw has been within the Department of Corrections since.”

All the fires were set within a week.

Police could not release details about what lead them to Shaw as their suspect.

“It’s nice to have an arrest made in this case,” Post said.

