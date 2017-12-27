CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Christmas 2017 was one to remember in Holyoke, Colorado.

That’s because the town’s weather station recorded it’s coldest Dec. 25 on record when the thermometer hit -12°F.

capture5 Colorado Town Records Coldest Christmas In 125 Years

(credit: Google)

According to the Colorado Climate Center in Fort Collins weather records for Holyoke have been kept for 125 years.

