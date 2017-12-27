By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Christmas 2017 was one to remember in Holyoke, Colorado.
That’s because the town’s weather station recorded it’s coldest Dec. 25 on record when the thermometer hit -12°F.
According to the Colorado Climate Center in Fort Collins weather records for Holyoke have been kept for 125 years.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.