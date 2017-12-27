By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A snowstorm that started on Christmas Eve dropped more than five feet of snow in just three days on Erie, Pennsylvania, and more flakes are in the forecast.
Erie’s latest total from the National Weather Service was 63.8 inches as of 7 a.m. on Dec. 27. The snow closed Erie’s airport and shut down most all travel.
It was caused by the ‘lake-effect’ which is where winds blow across the warmer waters of the Great Lakes and help to produce localized bands of intense snow.
Several local and state records have been broken by this snow event.
