By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A snowstorm that started on Christmas Eve dropped more than five feet of snow in just three days on Erie, Pennsylvania, and more flakes are in the forecast.

(credit: CBS)

Erie’s latest total from the National Weather Service was 63.8 inches as of 7 a.m. on Dec. 27. The snow closed Erie’s airport and shut down most all travel.

It was caused by the ‘lake-effect’ which is where winds blow across the warmer waters of the Great Lakes and help to produce localized bands of intense snow.

A husky is buried in deep snow. (credit: CBS)

Several local and state records have been broken by this snow event.

(credit: NWS Cleveland)

