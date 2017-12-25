Possible Head-On Collision On I-70 Kills 3A possible head-on collision between two vehicles in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 may have killed more than one person Monday evening, according to state patrol spokesman.

Fire Burns Again At Abandoned Sugar MillFirefighters put out a blaze at an abandoned sugar mill on the southeast side of Longmont early Monday morning.

Mother Of Teen Grateful Her Daughter Did Not Die AloneThe mother of a teenager who died after being hit by two cars last week is reaching out to thank the strangers who stopped to help.