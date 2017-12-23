By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Some of Denver’s most vulnerable homeless will be seeking shelter for the bitter cold at the Samaritan House’s emergency shelter for women.

Recently the shelter asked for donations to help Denver’s homeless women.

“These women are amazing, they’re resilient, they’ve had many many challenges. The stories that each one has to tell is just touching. The things that they encounter, the things that they experience. The atrocities that they endure every day. I mean they are robbed and they are taken advantage of,” Mike Sinnett with the Samaritan House explained.

With freezing temps in the forecast, they estimate over 200 women will seek shelter here each night.

The women and all residents will be served a hot, high quality meal prepared by Tommy. A year ago he was a resident himself. After completing a culinary course, he is now the sous chef for the Samaritan House.

“It was nice to have a place give me a second chance to excel at what I do and enjoy it every day,” Tommy said.

For him, each day, each meal is a labor of love.

“These people have enough to deal with without worry about if they are going to get a good meal or having to spend the money they’re trying to save on food, and go eat somewhere else, that’s why I do this,” he added.

And those they serve appreciate the kindness.

“The gratitude and the fact that they are being recognized as an individual, is pretty compelling, it just touches your heart,” said Sinnett.

Clean underwear, socks, hand warmers, adult diapers and small packages of tissues are among the needs the shelter has at this time. If you would like to make a donation you can visit www.ccdenver.org or drop off your donation at the donation loading dock at 2301 Lawrence in Denver.

