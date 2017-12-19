By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4) – A state lawmaker accused of sexual harassment says he has even more proof the accusations against him are false.

Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock says there are witnesses, and they could help in the investigation.

Those witnesses tell CBS4 they didn’t see Lebsock do anything inappropriate, but they also say Rep. Faith Winter was clearly upset.

Whatever happened that night, it’s turned the State Capitol upside down.

Lebsock insists people have jumped to conclusions before any investigation, any corroboration and before hearing his side.

“All I’m asking for is due process,” said Lebsock.

He says from the start, it’s been been guilty until proven innocent. He found out about the accusations against him in the press and within hours there were calls for his resignation.

“Without me having an opportunity to tell my colleagues my side of the story,” said Lebsock.

He says he apologized initially because he was shocked and didn’t know what to do.

“I’ve seen, in the past, when men are accused and come out really strong and say their accusers are liars or they lied, then there’s a huge backlash in press,” said Lebsock.

He did call on his accusers to file formal complaints, but Lebsock says the complaint filed by Winter doesn’t square with her public statements.

Last week, Winter said she was accusing Lebsock of harassment not assault.

“In her formal complaint she stated, ‘I quickly walked away. I was shaking. I was angry. I walked over to Dominic Moreno. I said ‘Oh my God, Steve grabbed my f… a-s-s.’ Her story has changed multiple times on camera,” said Lebsock.

Winter says his has too.

Lebsock paid for a lie detector test that he says proves he’s telling the truth. But many of his Democratic colleagues aren’t convinced.

“If what’s happened to me, being falsely accused, happened to any family in Colorado… what would you do? The people that have made these false accusations can’t get away with this,” Lebsock said.

Lebsock says he considered stepping down but wants to clear his name.

He was contacted for the first time on Monday by a fact finder who was appointed last month.

It is unlikely, Lebsock says, that the investigation will wrap up before the legislative session starts the beginning of next month, but already another Democratic lawmaker has said he’ll bring a resolution to expel Lebsock.

The controversy is sure to cast a shadow over the session.

