DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado lawmaker who was arrested for having a loaded firearm in her purse at Denver International Airport speaks exclusively to CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd.

Rep. Lori Saine was trying to go through security at DIA when TSA agents found her weapon.

“Immediately, I said right away ‘you know, I’m sorry. I made a mistake.’ And that’s when I was cuffed. It was very shocking,” said Saine.

Earlier this week, prosecutors decided not to file charges against her.

“It wasn’t my intent to test anybody out or make a point,” Saine said. “I knew God was going to use this for good.”

She is one of two people jailed this year for accidentally bringing a gun into DIA security.

“I’m hoping my story can prevent that either in a policy change or just… people being more aware,” said Saine.

Saine, a Republican from Firestone, said she often carries a firearm, but did not know she had a loaded handgun in her bag when she went to the airport on Dec. 5.

Saine is an ardent supporter of gun rights. Twice she has supported legislation that would allow teachers to carry concealed weapons in school. Those bills failed.