DENVER (CBS4) – A state lawmaker who was caught with a gun in her purse while she was trying to go through security at Denver International Airport will not face charges.
That the word from prosecutors who were assigned to Rep. Lori Saine’s case.
Saine, a Republican from Firestone, often carries a firearm, but did not know she had a loaded handgun in her bag when she went to the airport on Dec. 5. After the gun showed up in an X-ray at a TSA security gate, personnel asked Saine about it and she apologized. Police then arrested her.
“The evidence in this case indicates that Lori Saine forgot the firearm was in her purse. Based on the evidence presented, it is the District Attorney’s position that no criminal case against Ms. Saine can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Boulder’s district attorney Stan Garnett wrote in a prepared statement.
Garnett was appointed to handle the case after a request from Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, who opted not to be involved due to the working relationship she had with Saine during their time together in the Colorado legislature.
Saine is an ardent supporter of gun rights. Twice she has supported legislation that would allow teachers to carry concealed weapons in school. Those bills failed.