By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Did you see a large fireball in the sky over Denver Thursday night?
Greg Kramer posted a video to the CBS Denver Facebook page. Kramer was filming the light rod display at the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Blossoms of Light when he tilted the camera upwards and captured the flashing light.
CBS4 Producer Aaron Romek saw the fireball as he was driving home from the gym. He was facing east and said it broke into several pieces.
“It was so bright I thought it was some sort of plane explosion,” Romek said.
The fireball could have been part of the Geminid meteor showers which peaked early Thursday morning.
