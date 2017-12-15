It's CBS4's Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection Day benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Come see CBS4 Staff, along with folks from KBCO and KOA, at the King Soopers at Colorado and Yale between 4:30a.m. and 7 p.m.
Filed Under:Fireball, Geminid Meteor Showers

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Did you see a large fireball in the sky over Denver Thursday night?

fireball1 VIDEO: Large Fireball Seen Over Denver Thursday Night

(credit: Greg Kramer)

Greg Kramer posted a video to the CBS Denver Facebook page. Kramer was filming the light rod display at the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Blossoms of Light when he tilted the camera upwards and captured the flashing light.

CBS4 Producer Aaron Romek saw the fireball as he was driving home from the gym. He was facing east and said it broke into several pieces.

“It was so bright I thought it was some sort of plane explosion,” Romek said.

The fireball could have been part of the Geminid meteor showers which peaked early Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

