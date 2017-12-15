SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Some Colorado high school students are now part of a sexting investigation in Salida.
At least 20 children are involved at Salida High School.
The school district alerted parents about police looking into a tip about inappropriate images being shared between students.
Police have spoken to all of the students at the school.
A new Colorado state law that includes ways to educate violators and students about the risks with sexting takes effect Jan. 1, 2018.
