Teen Sexting Bill Headed To Governor

DENVER (AP) — A bill that provides less-severe penalties for teen sexting is on its way to the Colorado governor’s desk.

The state Senate on Thursday passed the measure , which creates a new misdemeanor crime of juvenile sexting.

It’s a compromise after years of debate over whether it should be illegal for minors to share illicit photos consensually.

Currently, having an image on a phone of another minor who is nude is considered felony pornography.

Teen sexting is common, and some prosecutors advocated for a less-severe penalty for kids doing it.

The misdemeanor crime would apply to anyone under 18 who shares an image.

