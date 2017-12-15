Filed Under:Geminid Meteor Shower, Larkspur, Meteorites, Astronomy, Local TV, Denver's Museum of Nature And Science, Denver Fireball, Colorado Meteor, Shooting Stars, Cal Tech

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – Astronomers say a meteor that lit up the sky over Denver Thursday night is a mystery.

fireball1 Astronomers: Meteor Not Part Of Geminid Meteor Shower

(credit: Greg Kramer)

“I look over and I see two dots still falling through the sky. At first I thought maybe an airplane was crashing or something but then it disappeared and there was nothing after it,” says Jean Voight, who was on a late night walk when she say the meteor.

Thursday was the last day of peak viewing for the annual Geminid Meteor shower, but scientists do not believe the fireball was part of that.

“It’s pretty bright and early for the Geminids. They peak at 2am this was 8 o’clock in Denver,” says Samantha Sands at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

20171214 195016 001000 Astronomers: Meteor Not Part Of Geminid Meteor Shower

A camera in Guffey, Colorado, captured a large fireball Thursday night. (credit: Chris Peterson)

Cameras across the Front Range recorded the event. NASA is reviewing the material.

thursday night fireball transfer frame 201 Astronomers: Meteor Not Part Of Geminid Meteor Shower

(credit: Denver Museum of Nature & Science)

Astronomers at Cal Tech estimate the meteor entered the atmosphere near Larkspur and traveled northeast toward Washington County around 38,000 mph. Scientists say based on the angle the meteor entered the atmosphere it is possible fragments of the object survived.

thursday night fireball transfer frame 531 Astronomers: Meteor Not Part Of Geminid Meteor Shower

(credit: Denver Museum of Nature & Science)

Astronomers are hoping to study the angle the meteor entered the atmosphere to determine if it is from the asteroid belt near Jupiter, Mars, the moon or somewhere else.

“If any piece were to fall we could find out where it from based on what it’s made of,” says Sands.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch