By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have made at least 12 arrests after a year-long investigation into the Sweet Leaf marijuana dispensaries in the mile-high city.

Investigators accuse Sweet Leaf of selling amounts of marijuana that exceed the Amendment 64 regulations of no more than an ounce of the drug per sale.

In connection to the arrests, Denver’s Department of Excise & Licensing has suspended operations at Sweet Leaf as the investigation unfolds.

“Just like with any sort of licensing action, there’s due process and likely a hearing, and we’ll see what happens with these licenses,” said Dan Rowland, a spokesman for the department.

Sweet Leaf could resume operations if the suspension is allowed to expire, but if there are aggravating factors, the company could have their license revoked. The suspension is the largest levied against a marijuana business since the drug because legal for recreational sales in Denver.

“Our action today is City and County of Denver specific. I’m sure the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division who licenses marijuana businesses at the state level will be looking at this,” said Rowland.

Sweet Leaf also has operations in Eagle, Arapahoe, and Adams counties though those operations have not been shut down.

Denver police have not released the names of the people who were arrested. A spokesman says there are still more arrests to be made.

