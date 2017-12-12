Watch Live
5th Judicial District Attorney, Bruce Brown, Fernando Mendoza, Lake County Sheriff's Office, Rodney Fenske, Sexual Harassment, Undersheriff

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The former undersheriff for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has now been indicted on seven charges related to a sexual harassment investigation.

fernando mendoza Former Undersheriff Indicted Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation

Fernando Mendoza (credit: Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

The District Attorney for the 5th Judicial District, Bruce Brown, confirmed Fernando Mendoza was indicted on two counts of official misconduct, embezzlement, attempted incest and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Last month, the D.A.’s office announced it was investigating a complaint made in October about sexual harassment within the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A few weeks later, Mendoza was fired after prosecutors confirmed the person being investigated was in fact Mendoza.

Brown told CBS4 the complaint involved female employees.

Lake County Sheriff Rodney Fenske told CBS4 that mandatory sexual harassment training for all employees was added after the allegations were made public.

“The training we take for sexual harassment is done through the police department,” said Fenske.

Mendoza is now in custody.

