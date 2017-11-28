Undersheriff Being Investigated For Sexual Harassment

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – The undersheriff at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is being investigated for sexual harassment.

Prosecutors initially said someone was being investigated for “sexual harassment actions occurring within the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.”

On Tuesday, prosecutors confirmed person being investigated is Undersheriff Fernando Mendoza.

Investigators said a complaint was received in early October, according to Bruce Brown, District Attorney of the Fifth Judicial District. Brown told CBS4 the complaint involved female employees.

“The District Attorney’s office has been interviewing witnesses and conducting other activity to determine whether any criminal conduct occurred,” official said in a statement issued earlier this month.

“To date, no charges have been filed and no arrests made in connection with this investigation,” officials stated.

However, on Tuesday, Brown confirmed Mendoza is no longer working for the sheriff’s office. He did not provide any details on the circumstances surrounding Brown’s departure.

“I can confirm that my investigation of his activities is ongoing,” Brown told CBS4 on Tuesday.

“The District Attorney’s office is committed to taking seriously all complaints regard sexual misconduct and will aggressively pursue investigative leads, assuring that victims are recognized and that cases in which any criminal activity occurs are prosecuted, no matter the position or status of any offender,” Brown said in his initial statement.