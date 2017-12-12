DENVER (CBS4) – More community members are coming together for Colorado children as part of the CBS4 Toy Drive. Sam Doyle is president of the Fixed Income Division at D.A. Davidson. Recently, he made a generous donation that will not only make the holidays bright for some teens, but it could change their lives.

Smiles were big as three teens at the Johnson Boys & Girls Club got personal Christmas presents.

“Hopefully, this is a foundation for them to go forward,” Doyle told CBS4.

The Christmas wrapping gave away to brand new laptop computers.

“Thank you. It’s just awesome,” said 17-year-old Destinee.

This gift is a huge relief for students who do well in school, despite not being able to afford the tools they need.

“I’m happy that I’m able to do this because there’s a lot of things you can’t do on a piece of paper,” said one of the students.

“We can’t emphasize that enough, if we’re going to help these kids, lift them up and out, they’ve got to have our help,” Doyle explained.

Doyle made the donation because he’s a big believer in education, and he offered a little advice.

“Make sure you get a degree in something that really has opportunities,” he told the teens.

Destinee said a personal computer comes at the perfect time, she starts Community College of Denver next month.

“It would have been hard because I mean I wouldn’t know where to do work,” she said.

Tony sees it as an investment in his future.

“This, right here, is like a next step for college,” he told Doyle.

27 other Boys & Girls Club kids will get the same life-changing gift. Doyle donated 30 computers in all.

“I know that there’s a lot of kids out there that need computers in today’s world,” Doyle said.

But he wasn’t finished. He also gave a check for $1500 to make sure the younger kids aren’t left out this Christmas season.

