This holiday season, CBS4 is teaming up with King Soopers, 97.3 KBCO, and KOA NewsRadio to collect new toys and cash donations for children and youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. King Soopers will begin collecting new, unwrapped toys at all Metro Area locations on Friday, November 24th and will continue to collect through December 24th. Viewers are encouraged to donate items such as toys, games, art kits, DVDs, video games, sporting equipment, electronics, helmets and other gifts for children and youth. All items will be distributed at Boys & Girls Clubs’ holiday parties so that every child gets a gift this year.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at participating King Soopers locations, CBS4 and iHeart Media Studios throughout the entire duration of the campaign.

To see a list of participating King Soopers locations click here.

CBS4

1044 Lincoln Street

Denver, CO 80203

iHeart Studios

4695 S. Monaco St

Denver, CO 80237

Together 4 Colorado Collection Event

Friday, December 15th

5am – 7pm

King Soopers, Colorado & Yale, Denver, CO

To watch all of CBS4’s reports about the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive, click here

Since 1961, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver has provided young people with opportunities to engage in programs that help them achieve academic success, take charge of their health and develop the skills they need to become leaders in the community. The organization operates 15 neighborhood Clubs and serves more than 10,000 kids in the metro Denver area. Online donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver can be made by going to http://www.bgcmd.org/toy-drive.

To see a list of holiday gift ideas click here.

Once again this year, the University of Denver Division of Athletics and Recreation will help support the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive by collecting toys at the University’s Daniel L. Ritchie Center before all hockey, women’s basketball, men’s basketball and gymnastics meets from November 17 through December 15, 2017. Pioneer fans can drop off toys to representatives at any of the facility’s three concourse entrance locations before these competitions or fans can donate during the special DU collection day from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 9th in the North Circle of Ritchie Center Drive.

• November 17th Hockey vs North Dakota at 7pm

• November 18th Hockey vs North Dakota at 7pm

• November 19th Volleyball Summit League Tournament at 3pm

• November 20th Volleyball Summit League Tournament at 2pm

• November 22nd Women’s Basketball vs Chadron State at 7pm

• November 29th Men’s Basketball vs. Wyoming at 7pm

• November 30th Women’s Basketball vs. Colorado State at 7pm

• December 2nd Men’s Basketball vs Air Force at 1pm

• December 3rd Women’s Basketball vs Northern Arizona at 1pm

• December 5th Men’s Basketball vs san jose state at 7pm

• December 8th Hockey vs Colorado College at 7pm

• December 9th Men’s Basketball vs USC upstate at 1pm

• December 15th Hockey vs Dartmouth at 7pm

Donate an unwrapped gift to your nearest ViewHouse location & we’ll hook you up with a FREE Peppermint Godiva Chocolate Martini. If you choose to purchase a Peppermint Godiva Chocolate Martini, ViewHouse will donate $1 back to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

AutoMart

835 S. Havana Street, Aurora, CO 80012

Donate a new, unwrapped toy at AutoMart and they will match every toy donated. They will also donate $100 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver for every car they sell during the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive campaign – 11/24 – 12/24. For more information, go to http://www.denverautomart.com

25 AT&T locations in Colorado will be collecting toys in stores from Friday, December 1st through Wednesday, December 20th. View participating locations below:

(Aurora) 6755 Cornerstar Way Floor 1 Aurora, CO 80116

(Aurora) 14401 East Bayaud Avenue Floor 1 Aurora, CO 80012

(Boulder) 1675 29th Street Boulder, CO 80301

(Broomfield) 1 West Flatiron Crossing Drive Floor 1 Broomfield, CO 80021

(Colorado Springs) 3532 New Center Point Floor 1 Colorado Springs, CO 80922

(Colorado Springs) 1610 Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard Suite 160 Floor 1 Colorado Springs, CO 80906

(Colorado Springs) 7158 North Academy Boulevard Floor 1 Colorado Springs, CO 80920

(Denver) 58 North Steele Street Floor 1 Denver ,CO 80206

(Denver) 7507 East 36th Avenue Floor 1 Denver, CO 80238

(Denver) 1699 South Colorado Boulevard Floor 1 Denver, CO 80222

(Denver) 1001 16th Street Suite A128 Denver, CO 80265

(Fort Collins) 4515 JFK Parkway Floor 1 Fort Collins, CO 80525

(Greeley) 4524 Centerplace Drive Floor 1 Greeley, CO 80634

(Highlands Ranch) 1104 CPL Max Donahue Lane Floor 1 Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

(Lakewood) 7365 West Alaska Drive Floor 1 Lakewood, CO 80226

(Lakewood) 14195 West Colfax Avenue Lakewood, CO 80401

(Littleton) 8246 West Bowles Avenue Floor 1 Littleton, CO 80123

(Lone Tree) 9078 East Westview Road Suite 12 Floor 1 Lone Tree, CO 80124

(Lone Tree) 8425 Park Meadows Center Drive Floor 1 Lone Tree, CO 80124

(Lone Tree) 10005 Commons Street Suite 220 Floor 1 Lone Tree, CO 80124

(Longmont) 589 South Hover Street Floor 1 Longmont, CO 80503

(Pueblo) 810 Highway 50 West Pueblo, CO 81008

(Thornton) 951 East 120th Avenue Floor 1 Thornton, CO 80233

(Westminster) 14532 Orchard Parkway Floor 1 Westminster, CO 80023

(Wheat Ridge) 5131 Kipling Street Floor 1 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Dry Dock Brewing

15120 E. Hampden Ave

Aurora CO 80014

or

2801 Tower Rd

Aurora CO 80011

Drop off new, unwrapped toy between 11/24 – 12/24 and receive a free logo pint glass or koozie. For more information, go to www.drydockbrewing.com

EcoRides USA

Call EcoRides USA to request a toy pick up at your home or business from 11/21 – 12/10. Hours are from 10am to 10pm in the designated service area – 6th Avenue to Cherry Creek North Drive and from University to Colorado Blvd. Learn more at http://www.ecoridesusa.com