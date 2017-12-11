COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Broncos WR Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Nature likes balance! That is something I remember one of my professors saying in college.

But he cautioned that nature’s balance doesn’t always happen as we think it should or on an ideal timeline.

blizzard 25 Last Record Snow Drought In Denver Followed By March 03 Blizzard

Denver Area Blizzard, March 2003 (credit: CBS)

Denver is currently one week away from recording the longest period of consecutive days (since records began) without measurable snow.

The last time we set the record (between Nov. 26, 2002 and Feb. 2, 2003) it was followed by one of the biggest snowstorms in recorded history.

The March 2003 blizzard left up to three feet of snow across Denver and up to seven feet in the foothills and ended a major drought along the Front Range.

blizzard 20 Last Record Snow Drought In Denver Followed By March 03 Blizzard

Denver Area Blizzard, March 2003 (credit: CBS)

I did a little digging into Denver’s climate record and found a very interesting stat.

When Denver experiences a snow drought that starts in the fall that lasts 40 days or longer, there’s a greater than 50% chance that the following March will bring a foot or more of snow.

Here’s the data…

  • 69 days without snow (11/26/2002 – 2/2/2003) the following March brought 35.2″ of snow

  • 68 days without snow (10/31/1905 – 1/6/1906) the following March brought 23.9″ of snow

  • 67 days without snow (9/9/1962 – 11/14/1962) the following March brought 18″ of snow

  • 55 days without snow (10/13/1901 – 12/6/1901) the following March brought 5″ of snow

  • 54 days without snow (10/30/1939 – 12/22/1939) the following March brought 20″ of snow

  • 54 days without snow (12/18/1933 – 2/9/1934) the following March brought 8.7″ of snow but February turned snowy after starting dry (15.6″)

  • 50 days without snow (9/28/1927 – 11/16/1927) the following March brought 15.8″ of snow

  • 49 days without snow (9/5/2002 – 10/23/2002) the following March brought 35.2″ of snow

  • 47 days without snow (11/11/1935 – 12/27/1935) the following March brought 15.1″ of snow)

  • 46 days without snow (11/12/1885 – 12/27/1885) the following March brought 21.8″ of snow)

  • 44 days without snow (9/14/1993 – 10/27/1993) the following March brought 9.2″ of snow but it was snowy during April (11.2″)

  • 44 days without snow (11/16/2010 – 12/29/2010) the following March brought 2.5″ of snow

  • 43 days without snow (12/4/1955 – 1/15/1956) the following March brought 13″ of snow)

  • 42 days without snow (9/22/1994 – 11/2/1994) the following March brought 5″ of snow but it was snowy during April (17.2″)

  • 40 days without snow (10/8/1921 – 11/16/1921) the following March brought 4.9″ of snow

  • 40 days without snow (10/28/1884 – 12/16/1884) the following March brought 0.5″ of snow
    • blizzard 29 Last Record Snow Drought In Denver Followed By March 03 Blizzard

    Denver Area Blizzard, March 2003 (credit: CBS)

    Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

