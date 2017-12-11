By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Nature likes balance! That is something I remember one of my professors saying in college.
But he cautioned that nature’s balance doesn’t always happen as we think it should or on an ideal timeline.
Denver Area Blizzard, March 2003 (credit: CBS)
Denver is currently one week away from recording the longest period of consecutive days (since records began) without measurable snow.
The last time we set the record (between Nov. 26, 2002 and Feb. 2, 2003) it was followed by one of the biggest snowstorms in recorded history.
The March 2003 blizzard left up to three feet of snow across Denver and up to seven feet in the foothills and ended a major drought along the Front Range.
I did a little digging into Denver’s climate record and found a very interesting stat.
When Denver experiences a snow drought that starts in the fall that lasts 40 days or longer, there’s a greater than 50% chance that the following March will bring a foot or more of snow.
Here’s the data…
69 days without snow (11/26/2002 – 2/2/2003) the following March brought 35.2″ of snow
68 days without snow (10/31/1905 – 1/6/1906) the following March brought 23.9″ of snow
67 days without snow (9/9/1962 – 11/14/1962) the following March brought 18″ of snow
55 days without snow (10/13/1901 – 12/6/1901) the following March brought 5″ of snow
54 days without snow (10/30/1939 – 12/22/1939) the following March brought 20″ of snow
54 days without snow (12/18/1933 – 2/9/1934) the following March brought 8.7″ of snow but February turned snowy after starting dry (15.6″)
50 days without snow (9/28/1927 – 11/16/1927) the following March brought 15.8″ of snow
49 days without snow (9/5/2002 – 10/23/2002) the following March brought 35.2″ of snow
47 days without snow (11/11/1935 – 12/27/1935) the following March brought 15.1″ of snow)
46 days without snow (11/12/1885 – 12/27/1885) the following March brought 21.8″ of snow)
44 days without snow (9/14/1993 – 10/27/1993) the following March brought 9.2″ of snow but it was snowy during April (11.2″)
44 days without snow (11/16/2010 – 12/29/2010) the following March brought 2.5″ of snow
43 days without snow (12/4/1955 – 1/15/1956) the following March brought 13″ of snow)
42 days without snow (9/22/1994 – 11/2/1994) the following March brought 5″ of snow but it was snowy during April (17.2″)
40 days without snow (10/8/1921 – 11/16/1921) the following March brought 4.9″ of snow
40 days without snow (10/28/1884 – 12/16/1884) the following March brought 0.5″ of snow
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.