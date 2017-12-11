Filed Under:Evelyn Cartagena-Meyer, Hurricane Maria, Jefferson County, Local TV, Puerto Rico, Wheat Ridge

By Michael Abeyta

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – In her Wheat Ridge home, Evelyn Cartagena-Meyer has been packing for two days.

solar lights for puerto rico 10pkg transfer frame 157 Colorado Woman Donates Much Needed Supplies To Her Home In Puerto Rico

(credit: CBS)

She knows she’s going to have pay overage fees once she gets to the airport. She has five suitcases, and she admits, “They’re all overweight. It’s pretty heavy.”

solar lights for puerto rico 10pkg transfer frame 778 Colorado Woman Donates Much Needed Supplies To Her Home In Puerto Rico

(credit: CBS)

Cartagena-Meyer is taking 700 solar-powered lights back to her home town of Salinas, Puerto Rico.

She collected them for the people who are still without power following a devastating hurricane season.

solar lights for puerto rico 10pkg transfer frame 1054 Colorado Woman Donates Much Needed Supplies To Her Home In Puerto Rico

Destruction in Puerto Rico left behind from Hurricane Maria. (credit: CBS)

“Puerto Rico is my home. I’m proud to be Puerto Rican, and I want to help my people in Puerto Rico,” she said.

Parts of the island have been without power ever since Hurricane Maria made landfall in September. That includes many of Cartagena-Meyer’s friends and family.

solar lights for puerto rico 10pkg transfer frame 934 Colorado Woman Donates Much Needed Supplies To Her Home In Puerto Rico

Evelyn Cartagena-Meyer (credit: CBS)

“My parents… they don’t live in the mountains, but they don’t have light yet,” she said. “Can you imagine camping… for 50 days?” she asked.

Now in Wheat Ridge, she felt like she needed to help. “I just can’t stand here in Colorado and not do anything,” she said.

solar lights for puerto rico 10pkg transfer frame 328 Colorado Woman Donates Much Needed Supplies To Her Home In Puerto Rico

(credit: CBS)

Cartagena-Meyer raised more than $50,000 which she used to buy tarps, water purification systems, food, medical supplies, and the solar-powered lights.

She then shipped most of it to Puerto Rico. “This gives people sense of security,” she said.

This will be the first time Cartagena-Meyer returns to Salinas since the storm.

She knows things will be different because of all the destruction caused by the hurricane, but she is bringing a little light with her from Colorado to help Puerto Ricans though their darkest hours.

“That’s hope, and I want to give them that,” she said.

Cartagena-Meyer is accepting donations on her YouCaring site: Giving Light 2 Puerto Rico

 

