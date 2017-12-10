Filed Under:Colorado Lack Of Snow, Denver Weather History

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s crazy dry across most of the western United States and for many that means a lack of snow.

The last and only measurable snowfall in Denver this season fell on October 9. That storm brought 2.8″ of snow to the official weather station at Denver International Airport.

Since then there have been a handful of storms that brought flurries but nothing that added up.

capture3 62 Days And Counting Without Measurable Snow In Denver

It’s one of the least snowy starts to the season in Denver’s recorded weather history and it will be the least snowy if we manage to make it to the end of December with less than an inch of snow.

