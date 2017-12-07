Filed Under:Charlie Daniels Band, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cole Swindell, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, florida georgia line

LAS VEGAS (CBS4) – Organizers for Cheyenne Frontier Days have announced the majority of the musical performers for Frontier Nights 2018.

gettyimages 663871880 Cheyenne Frontier Days Announces 2018 Musical Lineup

Recording artists Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of music group Florida Georgia Line perform onstage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas. (credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The announcement happened Thursday night in the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

“We are excited about the lineup for 2018,” Scott Fleming, the chairman of the group that books the acts for the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration, said in a prepared statement. “We are working on securing the remaining performances and will have a follow-up announcement at that time.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Cheyenne Frontier Days 2017

Frontier Nights 2018 at Cheyenne Frontier Days runs from July 20 through July 29 with the following performances:

– July 20: Florida Georgia Line
– July 21: Cole Swindell
– July 22: Charlie Daniels Band with special guest Tracy Lawrence
– July 25: Eric Church
– July 28: Dierks Bentley

The lineup will also feature two more musical acts — those names haven’t been revealed yet.

In addition, there will be rodeo and bull riding to enjoy in the evenings next summer.

– July 24, 25, 26: Championship Bull Riding
– July 21-29: PRCA Rodeo

LINK: cfdrodeo.com/frontier-nights-lineup/

Tickets go on sale Dec. 16.

CBS4 is the proud media partner of the Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch