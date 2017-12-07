LAS VEGAS (CBS4) – Organizers for Cheyenne Frontier Days have announced the majority of the musical performers for Frontier Nights 2018.
The announcement happened Thursday night in the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
“We are excited about the lineup for 2018,” Scott Fleming, the chairman of the group that books the acts for the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration, said in a prepared statement. “We are working on securing the remaining performances and will have a follow-up announcement at that time.”
Frontier Nights 2018 at Cheyenne Frontier Days runs from July 20 through July 29 with the following performances:
– July 20: Florida Georgia Line
– July 21: Cole Swindell
– July 22: Charlie Daniels Band with special guest Tracy Lawrence
– July 25: Eric Church
– July 28: Dierks Bentley
The lineup will also feature two more musical acts — those names haven’t been revealed yet.
In addition, there will be rodeo and bull riding to enjoy in the evenings next summer.
– July 24, 25, 26: Championship Bull Riding
– July 21-29: PRCA Rodeo
LINK: cfdrodeo.com/frontier-nights-lineup/
Tickets go on sale Dec. 16.
