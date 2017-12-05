By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The title of this story depends on how we define the word ‘soon’ when looking into the future.

Regardless of where you stand on the lack of snow, I think we can all agree that it’s concerning, especially in the high country, since that will eventually become our drinking water.

ANY SNOW IN THE NEXT 10 DAYS?

Other than the possibility for a few passing snow showers Thursday there really aren’t any weather systems in the current 10-day forecast that would bring measurable snowfall to Denver.

HOW ABOUT BETWEEN NOW AND CHRISTMAS?

The chance looks a little better to see measurable snowfall at some point between now and Christmas in Denver. When looking at 134 years of December snow in Denver, only 11 had no measurable snowfall during the first 25 days of the month.

1885

1889

1900

1905

1906

1928

1935

1954

1991

2002

2010

WILL WE GET SNOW AT SOME POINT DURING THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER?

We can almost promise you a measurable snowfall at some point between now and the end of February. In looking at the Denver climate record there have been less than 10 winter months (December, January, February) with no measurable snowfall.

But…

Denver did experience an extremely dry winter between 2002-2003 when both December and January only recorded a trace of snow.

The current jet stream pattern features what we call a blocking ridge of high pressure over the western United States. It’s steering all incoming storms system up into Canada and then down into the central United States.

Things are not going to change for Colorado with regard to seeing significant snowfall until this ridge breaks down and the pattern changes.

When will that happen?

It’s hard to say but no significant changes are expected in the jet stream over the next 5 to 7 days, and that means more dry and mild weather for the Central Rockies.

