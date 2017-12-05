DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive is bringing together many businesses and other organizations who want to participate. Recently one group took their donation a step further by giving the Boys and Girls Club kids their own concert.

Denver band, Tiger Party, set up in the Cope Branch of the Denver Boys and Girls Club. Children of all ages gathered around the group as they played some original songs and a couple of covers. It turned into a sing-a-long as the band played “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley.

“We kind of wanted to do something that felt a little more connected,” said lead singer, Ashley Niven Fairman.

The band is planning a concert and toy collection to benefit the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

“Get all the friends involved for a feel good night of raising toys for kids, bringing them out, and getting to play some music, and having a good time doing it,” explained singer/keyboardist, Blake Mobley.

On this day, the club members had a good time, singing, dancing, and seeing how the arts can be an outlet.

“To get them to feel comfortable expressing who they are,” Niven Fairman added.

LINK: Tickets for Tiger Party’s Holiday Extravaganza

Tiger Party’s Holiday Extravaganza is Friday, December 15th at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. If you bring a new unwrapped toy, you can get either a free t-shirt or Tiger Party CD. Tickets are $17 in advance, and $20 on the day of the event.