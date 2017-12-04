COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos lineman Mark Schlereth. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Long-Running School Voucher Fight In Colorado Could End

Filed Under: Colorado Supreme Court, Douglas County, Douglas County School Board, Education, Local TV, School Vouchers

DENVER (AP) — The election of an anti-voucher slate of school board candidates in a Colorado school district could end a long-running battle over whether it could use taxpayer money to help students attend secular or religious schools.

Douglas County’s school board was to vote late Monday on whether to end its voucher program as well as litigation in a case that reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

The case involves a 2011 attempt by a conservative board to let students attend a school of their choice using taxpayer-funded vouchers. The program since has been tied up in litigation.

Douglas County is a national example in the school voucher movement. It is the only school district where vouchers were implemented by a local school board, as opposed to a state legislature.

