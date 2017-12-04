Family Loses Everything In House Fire

By Jeff Todd

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – What started out as a weekend of fun and celebration turned to tragedy as a family from Jefferson County lost all their possessions and two pets.

“I immediately looked at the window and it was full of flames. We both just shot out of the room,” said Marie Hughes.

“Once we got out of the house, we realized the dogs were still upstairs. I turned to get up the stairs. The smoke was so heavy we could not even go up. Which indicates the fire was upstairs already,” said Keith Hughes.

“There was no smoke when we woke up, but in 30 seconds it was full of smoke.”

The Hughes’ had just held a party Saturday night for friends and family to celebrate Marie’s birthday and their recently remodeled kitchen. Around 3:30 Sunday morning a fire started on their back deck. West Metro Fire Officials say the cause may remain “undetermined” for quite some time.

“We missed death by seconds,” Keith says.

Their oldest son’s room burned first, but luckily, he was sleeping at a friends’ house. The fire was so hot and spread so fast, firefighters took a defensive attack.

“Life is so different when you stand in front of your burning house and think, ‘I don’t have anything other than these pajamas I came out here in,’” Marie said.

Monday, the Hughes were looking at ways to move forward with the help from neighbors and even strangers.

“It’s been a blessing to see people’s love this time of year. Tragedy does bring the blessing,” Keith said. “Be grateful for everything you have and everything you have. It’s easy to take very day for granted, you have everything one day and it’s gone the next.”

Funds are set up at the Hughes’ Waterstone Church and an online fundraising site.

