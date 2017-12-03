Broncos Vs. Dolphins: Siemian Returns As Starting Quarterback

MIAMI (AP) — Trevor Siemian returns as the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos as they face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Both teams are desperate to snap season-spoiling losing streaks.

The Broncos (3-8) have lost seven in a row, their longest skid in 50 years. The Dolphins (4-7) have lost five straight, their worst stretch since 2011.

QB CAROUSEL: Both teams have had trouble scoring, in part because of quarterback issues.

Siemian will be the third different quarterback to start for Denver in as many games.

“We just want to win,” Siemian said. “We’re starving for a win. We all have something to prove.”

Jay Cutler, who has pitched only two complete games in the past six weeks because of injuries, will be back in the lineup for Miami.

GIVEAWAY: Another problem plaguing both teams is turnovers. Denver ranks next to last in the NFL in turnover differential at minus-16. Miami is third worst at minus-10.

Each team has thrown 15 interceptions, which is tied for the league’s second-highest total. And both teams rank among the worst in takeaways.

SEEKING A BREAKTHROUGH: Dolphins center Mike Pouncey called last week’s game at New England a must-win situation. Miami lost 35-17, so what does that make Sunday?

“This is another must win,” Pouncey said. “We need start with one win — just get one, and then we will have a tendency to win a couple after that. Play team football and get back on track.”

Broncos coach Vance Joseph agreed about the need to find something positive to build on.

“You’re hoping to get one game that turns it,” he said. “It’s a physical game, but it’s also a mental game. We haven’t won in a while, so when adversity strikes on game day, we have to figure out a way to overcome it mentally.”

SHORT-HANDED: Denver four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib will sit out to serve a one-game suspension for fighting last week with Oakland receiver Michael Crabtree.

The Broncos have officially listed four players as out and three as questionable for Sunday’s match up.

Quarterback Paxton Lynch (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck) and are ruled out due to injuries

Right guard Ron Leary (back) and Domata Peko, Sr. (knee) will also be missing the game.

See the full Week 13 injury report for the Broncos-Dolphins match-up here.

By STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)