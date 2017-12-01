Week 13 Injury Report: Banged Up Broncos Missing Key Players On Both Sides Of The Ball Against Miami

By Rick Brown

The Denver Broncos (3-8) will be thin on both the offensive line and defensive lines when the team travels to Florida to the play the Miami Dolphins (4-7). The Broncos have officially listed four players as out and three as questionable for Sunday’s match up. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have six players on their injury report. Both teams are struggling to produce on offense, and after seeing the list of offensive players missing, it’s clear there will be a struggle to create scoring opportunities.

Denver Broncos Missing Key Players On Offensive And Defensive Lines

The Broncos started off the week with another long injury list, with 12 players listed in all. As the week progressed, that list shortened up, but unfortunately, injuries and illness will be keeping out key players from the Broncos offense and defense.

On the offensive side, right guard Ron Leary (back) is listed as out and on the defensive line, Domata Peko, Sr. (knee) will also be missing the Dolphins game. Both of these players were key free-agent acquisitions and have done a decent job of helping the lines be successful. It’s especially disappointing for Peko, as he will be missing his first game since 2009. The veteran nose tackle, who is currently dealing with a knee injury he sustained last week against the Raiders, has started in 123 consecutive games.

“It’s kind of weird,” Peko said. “I was talking to one my other teammates about it. I was like, ‘Dude, I don’t even know.’ It’s been a while. I forgot what it feels like to miss practice.”

Peko has done a great job of stepping into the Broncos’ defensive line. He played a big part in bringing a unit that finished last in the league last year move up to fourth in the league in rushing yards against. For a team that is struggling on both sides of the ball, great players like Peko and Leary will be sorely missed.

QB Paxton Lynch (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck) and are also ruled out due to injuries, while outside linebacker Shane Ray is questionable due to an illness that seems to be going around the Broncos locker room.

Miami Dolphins Looking For Win Against Broncos

The Dolphins are missing several players for this weeks’ match up against the Broncos, with three players on offense and one player on defense ruled out. Backup QB Matt Moore has been ruled out with a foot injury, so David Fales will be taking the backup spot to Jay Cutler, who will start on Sunday. There were also two players listed as questionable who will be game time decisions.

The Dolphins have not been performing well on offense and will need every player available in order to earn a victory against the Broncos. It will not take much, as the Broncos have not been playing well, either. In all likelihood, the Dolphins will have enough healthy players to earn a victory this weekend against the hapless Broncos.

Denver Broncos Injury Report

Questionable

(ILB) Davis, Todd – Illness/Ankle/Shoulder – Did Not Participate in Practice

(TE) Heuerman, Jeff – Knee – Full Participation in Practice

(OLB) Ray, Shane – Illness/Wrist – Did Not Participate in Practice

Out

(G) Leary, Ron – Back – Did Not Participate in Practice

(QB) Lynch, Paxton – Ankle – Did Not Participate in Practice

(NT) – Peko Sr., Domata – Knee – Did Not Participate in Practice

(DE) Wolfe, Derek – Neck – Did Not Participate in Practice

Miami Dolphins Injury Report

Questionable

(RB) Perry, Senorise – Concussion – Full Participant in Practice

(DB) Thomas, Michael – Knee – Full Participant in Practice

Out