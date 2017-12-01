Denver Weather Did Something In November Not Seen In Nearly 70 Years

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – I have to give credit where credit is due for this story. It comes from the following tweet I received yesterday.
For the first time in 68 years Denver went through the entire month of November without falling below 20 degrees at the official weather station.
The coldest low temperature during November 2017 was 22°F on the 12th and 15th.
The last time November ended without temperatures falling below 20 degrees was in 1949 when the lowest temperature recorded that month was also 22 degrees on the 21st.
