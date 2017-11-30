Denver’s City Park Weather Station To Go Dark Thursday Night

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – After eight years of providing supplemental weather data to the Denver area climate record a weather station at City Park will go offline forever tonight (Nov. 30).
It was dedicated on Nov, 11, 2009.
The weather station was established to supplement Denver’s climate record after the official station moved from Stapleton to Denver International Airport in 1995.
It has long been said that the weather at DIA does not represent the main population center of Denver.
“Recognizing that the weather station is a community resource and provides valuable information to news outlets, weather enthusiasts and others, the Museum is working with Denver Parks and Recreation, Denver Water, the National Weather Service and Denver Botanic Gardens to identify a new, permanent location for the observation station,” said Maura Oneal in a press release from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
