Heart Monitor Paired With Smartphone Detects Irregular Heartbeat

Filed Under: Aurora, Confirm Rx Insertable Cardiac Monitor, Heart Monitor, ICM, Local TV, Matthew Zipse, Ruth Santos, University of Colorado Hospital

By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– There is a new way for a cardiologist to check a patient’s heart rhythm remotely. It is touted as the first and only insertable cardiac monitor to pair with a smartphone and there’s an app for it.

It’s a new world for heart patients. No more bedside transmitter, the app automatically connects with the device via Bluetooth wireless technology.

smart phone heart monitor 5pkg frame 2485 Heart Monitor Paired With Smartphone Detects Irregular Heartbeat

(credit: CBS)

The University of Colorado Hospital is the first in the West to offer Confirm Rx Insertable Cardiac Monitor or ICM.

smart phone heart monitor 5pkg frame 1280 Heart Monitor Paired With Smartphone Detects Irregular Heartbeat

(credit: CBS)

Ruth Santos was the first to get it. Santos, 61, had a massive heart attack in May. Two others followed. She has had 11 hospital stays and has a blood clot in her heart.

smart phone heart monitor 5pkg frame 680 Heart Monitor Paired With Smartphone Detects Irregular Heartbeat

Ruth Santos (credit: CBS)

“They can’t seem to pinpoint exactly what is going on,” said Santos’ daughter, Ruth Reyes.

“I want answers and my poor doctors want answers, too,” said Santos.

smart phone heart monitor 5pkg frame 1980 Heart Monitor Paired With Smartphone Detects Irregular Heartbeat

Ruth Reyes (credit: CBS)

“We’re very concerned she may have an abnormal heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation,” said Dr. Matthew Zipse, cardiac electrophysiologist at UCH.

Zipse is counting on a tiny cardiac monitor.

smart phone heart monitor 5pkg frame 740 Heart Monitor Paired With Smartphone Detects Irregular Heartbeat

CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh interviews Matthew Zipse, cardiac electrophysiologist at UCH (credit: CBS)

“In a way it’s an extra set of eyes,” he explained.

The Confirm Rx ICM was implanted in Santos’ chest at UCH. Its makers call it the first and only ICM to use a smart phone to remotely transmit information. And Santos has an app to send symptoms.

smart phone heart monitor 5pkg frame 950 Heart Monitor Paired With Smartphone Detects Irregular Heartbeat

(credit: CBS)

“It allows us to make a diagnosis when a patient is out of the hospital living their everyday life,” said Zipse.

The monitor gives Santos and daughter, Ruth Reyes, peace of mind.

smart phone heart monitor 5pkg frame 1370 Heart Monitor Paired With Smartphone Detects Irregular Heartbeat

(credit: CBS)

“Because we can sleep at night and go through our day knowing her heart is continuously being monitored,” said Reyes.

Feeling bad has been frustrating for Santos. The two Ruths believe the new technology is the key to finding the right treatment.

smart phone heart monitor 5pkg frame 1400 Heart Monitor Paired With Smartphone Detects Irregular Heartbeat

(credit: CBS)

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch