Heart Monitor Paired With Smartphone Detects Irregular Heartbeat

By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– There is a new way for a cardiologist to check a patient’s heart rhythm remotely. It is touted as the first and only insertable cardiac monitor to pair with a smartphone and there’s an app for it.

It’s a new world for heart patients. No more bedside transmitter, the app automatically connects with the device via Bluetooth wireless technology.

The University of Colorado Hospital is the first in the West to offer Confirm Rx Insertable Cardiac Monitor or ICM.

Ruth Santos was the first to get it. Santos, 61, had a massive heart attack in May. Two others followed. She has had 11 hospital stays and has a blood clot in her heart.

“They can’t seem to pinpoint exactly what is going on,” said Santos’ daughter, Ruth Reyes.

“I want answers and my poor doctors want answers, too,” said Santos.

“We’re very concerned she may have an abnormal heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation,” said Dr. Matthew Zipse, cardiac electrophysiologist at UCH.

Zipse is counting on a tiny cardiac monitor.

“In a way it’s an extra set of eyes,” he explained.

The Confirm Rx ICM was implanted in Santos’ chest at UCH. Its makers call it the first and only ICM to use a smart phone to remotely transmit information. And Santos has an app to send symptoms.

“It allows us to make a diagnosis when a patient is out of the hospital living their everyday life,” said Zipse.

The monitor gives Santos and daughter, Ruth Reyes, peace of mind.

“Because we can sleep at night and go through our day knowing her heart is continuously being monitored,” said Reyes.

Feeling bad has been frustrating for Santos. The two Ruths believe the new technology is the key to finding the right treatment.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.