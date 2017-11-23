Thanksgiving Feast Tradition At Boys & Girls Club

DENVER (CBS4) – The Monaco South Optimist Club has been putting on a Thanksgiving Feast at the Boys & Girls Club for 30 years. The meal is as traditional as it comes: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and of course cranberries.

“We’ve been doing this for 30-years and it’s really just to be supporting the community,” said Jim Easton, Monaco South Optimist Club president.

The community comes out. Hundreds of Boys & Girls Club children line up with their family members.

“It’s fun, but sometimes they can be really annoying, but it’s fun hanging out with them,” Domonique,11, said of her family.

A familiar refrain from almost any Thanksgiving, but bringing family together is just what this meal does.

“My first brother is coming in today. I haven’t seen him in awhile. And my other brother is bringing his nephew with us and it will be his first Thanksgiving with us,” said Luis,17, a junior staffer at the Owen Boys & Girls Club.

This is the kind of tradition that the clubs has become known for.

“It’s important because some families can’t afford it, for us, we just want to show them it will be okay. We want to help you guys,” Luis explained.

“It feels nice because we can have a family dinner together,” Domonique added.

A feast to be thankful for, and a tradition that is every bit the spirit of the holiday.

You can support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver by donating to the CBS4 Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive. Collection bins are located at participating King Soopers stores all along the Front Range. CBS4 is collecting new, unwrapped toys for children age 6 to 18 through December 24th. Make a donation and put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas.