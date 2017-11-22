Two Denver Weather Records In Jeopardy On Thanksgiving Day

Filed Under: Denver Record High, Thanksgiving Day Record Heat

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Thanksgiving in Denver could be remembered for more than just a fabulous meal or a funny moment with the family.

Record heat is possible on Thursday with the potential to set two new records.

tday Two Denver Weather Records In Jeopardy On Thanksgiving Day

(credit: CBS)

The first record would be the warmest Thanksgiving Day temperature ever recorded in the Denver climate record. Currently that is 73°F recorded in 1909.

The second possible record is a new daily high for November 23, which currently stands at 73°F and was set in 1915.

Temperature records for Denver date back to 1872.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch