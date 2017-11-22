Two Denver Weather Records In Jeopardy On Thanksgiving Day

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Thanksgiving in Denver could be remembered for more than just a fabulous meal or a funny moment with the family.
Record heat is possible on Thursday with the potential to set two new records.
The first record would be the warmest Thanksgiving Day temperature ever recorded in the Denver climate record. Currently that is 73°F recorded in 1909.
The second possible record is a new daily high for November 23, which currently stands at 73°F and was set in 1915.
Temperature records for Denver date back to 1872.
