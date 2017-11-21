Mysterious Booms Around World Now Heard In Colorado

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Did you hear a loud boom or two around 9 p.m. Monday night?

Hundreds of people from Lakewood to Brighton, Lochbuie and Elizabeth took to social media reporting one to two distinct ‘explosion-like’ sounds that rattled windows and shook walls.

One CBS4 viewer in Brighton told me a chair tipped over on his porch!

NEW: Lakewood PD confirms they received reports of “loud booms” as well. @CBSDenver viewers have messaged me saying they’ve heard similar sounds in Lochbuie, Brighton, and Lakewood. So far, no signs as to what caused them. All reports made in roughly the same timeframe https://t.co/wKvbsMHL1Q — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) November 21, 2017

The booms join a growing list of mysterious ‘explosion-like’ sounds reported in recent weeks around the United States.

Southern New Jersey – Oct. 25

Central Alabama – Nov. 14

Lewiston, Idaho – Nov. 15

Suburbs of Detroit – Nov. 18

RELATED: Rumblings That Shook New Jersey Ground

There have also been reports of mysterious booms around the world. This website is reporting booms as far away as Russia, Denmark and Australia.

While I have no explanation for this my first thought is that we are still in the Leonid meteor shower which just peaked this past weekend. Could meteors be burning up as they enter the atmosphere, creating loud shock waves?

CBS4 Weather Watcher Ron Hranac, an astronomy expert, says no.

He tells me that if the booms were produced by a meteoroid that it wouldn’t be related to the Leonids because meteoroids from meteor showers are too small to make it to the ground and produce meteorites (or even close to the ground).

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through debris, mostly dust and small rock or ice particles, left by passing comets. That debris is dust-sized to perhaps pea-sized, and burns up fairly high in the atmosphere (50 to 75 miles above the surface).

So the sounds remain a mystery! What do you think?

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.