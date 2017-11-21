Jazz Legend Honored By Colorado Music Hall Of Fame

By Tom Mustin

DENVER (CBS4)– Dianne Reeves, a renowned jazz singer in Denver, is one of this year’s inductees into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

The George Washington High School graduate is a five-time Grammy winner, with more than four decades in the music business.

She sat down with CBS4’s Tom Mustin at her Denver home to talk about her incredible career, and how growing up in Colorado helped shape her life.

“Anything that had to do with music is what I wanted to do.”

The Denver native showed off pictures from her more than 40 years as a jazz legend.

“That’s Herby Hancock, myself and Wynton Marsalis,” she showed Mustin.

Her friends are a virtual “Who’s Who” of the music world, from Stevie Wonder to Herbie Hancock.

On the evening of Nov. 28, Dianne is being inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame as part of the “Jazz Masters and Beyond” class… a long journey since graduating from George Washington High School in 1975.

“Being from Colorado is to me very, very special. I’m just very thankful to be here. I’m also thankful to be a part of the history of this state, “she said.

Music has always been a part of Dianne’s life. She sang in the choir at Hamilton Junior High and at G.W.

After graduation she heard fellow Denver native Phillp Bailey from Earth, Wind and Fire was looking for a backup singer. She and her friends packed their car and headed to Los Angeles.

“My mother had a bag of fried chicken and pound cake for each car. So we left bones all the way from Denver to L.A.” she laughed.

Dianne got the gig. Five Grammys later, Dianne has wowed audiences across the globe, including a special performance for President Barack Obama and the First Lady.

“Michelle… I had on this dress. When I walked on stage she went, ‘Yes.'”

Dianne says she’s honored to be recognized by her fellow Coloradans.

She offered some advice to other budding young singers, “Go out into the world with your passion and love for what you do and just never give up.”

Words this Denver legend has lived by on the road to the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

“We’re going to have a good time and we’re going to party and celebrate Denver, Colorado.”

The induction ceremony for this year’s Colorado Music Hall of Fame, presented by Comfort Dental, will take place Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Paramount Theatre. Other inductees include Phillip Bailey, Andrew Woolfolk, and Larry Dunn from Earth, Wind, and Fire, as well as Charles Burrell, Bill Frisell, Ron Miles, and East High School. Tickets are on sale through Altitude Tickets.

